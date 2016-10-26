Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo

The Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa is celebrating the birth of a rare and endangered black rhino. The 80-pound female calf was born on October 11, 2016.
Blank Park Zoo via Facebook

Pets

Meet John Cena: Pet of the week for Sept. 21

John Cena is a 5-year-old, 9-pound domestic shorthair with very handsome gray and white markings. He is a very attentive, curious boy who is always ready to explore his surroundings. He would love to spend time gazing out of the window or enjoying an enclosed outdoor space. He is also very playful. He will purr, knead his paws and roll around while you pet him or scratch behind his ears, but he wants attention on his own terms and doesn’t love to be held for too long. He was surrendered by his owner because he didn’t get along with other pets, so he would prefer to be the only animal in the home. You can meet John Cena (#33140601) in the Idaho Humane Society cattery, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.

Pets

Pet of the week: Rambo

Rambo is a 3-year-old, 9-pound white and brown Chihuahua mix. He is a sweet and silly boy who was surrendered to the Idaho Humane Society because his family was moving. Rambo is a curious, friendly little guy who is always ready to explore. He is very interested in other dogs and has enjoyed playgroups at the shelter. Although he loves people, we think he would prefer a home with children over the age of 8. You can meet Rambo (#33214680) at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.

Pets

Dogs take over the pool for See Spot Splash

Hundreds of eager pooches got the chance to dive into the Natatorium water on Wednesday on the final day before public pools closed for the summer in Boise. The annual See Spot Splash event is a partnership between Boise Parks and Recreation and the Idaho Humane Society for a fun, off-leash dog party.

Pets

Meet Chunk, the pet of the week for Aug. 16

Chunk is a 6-year-old, 71-pound neutered male black and white pit bull mix. He is a friendly, energetic boy who loves playing fetch more than anything – his enthusiasm is contagious! He knows how to sit and shake, and is very responsive to treats and praise. He walks well on a leash and enjoys heading out to go explore. He is an affectionate boy who loves his people. Chunk’s previous owners surrendered him to the shelter because they didn’t have enough room for him. He reportedly does very well with kids of all ages – however, it’s always important to supervise in new situations. He would probably prefer to be the only animal in the house, although he can get along with other dogs. You can find Chunk (#32254532) in kennel 312 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.

Pets

Meet Olive, the Pet of the Week July 25

Olive is a 6-year-old, 70-pound spayed female boxer-Labrador retriever mix. She is a sweetheart who loves hanging out with people and would be more than ready to cuddle with you on the couch or bed. She is very responsive to food rewards and easily learned basic obedience through the Inmate Dog Alliance Project of Idaho program. Although she can have a bit of a stubborn streak, she engages well once she has bonded with you. Olive is a sensitive and shuts down if treated too harshly. She would do best with a calm, gentle owner who will provide clear expectations and lots of consistency. Before going into the IDAPI program, Olive had surgery to repair both of her knees, but has made a full recovery. She loves playing fetch and will benefit from regular exercise, but may get sore from more intense activity. She gets along well with other dogs, though she can be a bit bossy with them. She lived with cats and chickens in her foster home. She should do OK in a home with older, respectful children. You can find Olive (#14528040) in kennel 301 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Pets

Meet Annabelle, the pet of the week for July 14

Annabelle is a 2-year-old, 7-pound cat with a stunning black coat and golden eyes. She was surrendered by her previous owner through no fault of her own. She is a sweetheart and will start purring when you pick her up. She loves to hang out on your lap and enjoys neck scratches. She also has a playful side and would appreciate a supply of cat toys in her new home. You can find Annabelle (#31963069) in kennel 13 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St., Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can lean more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.

Pets

Meet Vander, the pet of the week for June 27

Vander is a 2­-year-­old neutered male tan and white Chihuahua. He's an adorable little guy with a great personality. He loves people and just wants to be a lap dog. He would enjoy hanging out next to you on the couch. He is also very playful and loves all kinds of toys. He's curious and would be a great walking buddy. He seems to get along well with other small dogs. You can meet Vander (#31892972) at the Idaho Humane Society's PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center at 130 N. Milwaukee St. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it closes at 5 p.m. You can see a number of other dogs, cats and rabbits available for adoption there as well. You can learn other pets available for adoption at the Idaho Humane Society at idahohumanesociety.org.

Pets

Meet Tiger: Pet of the week for June 14

Tiger is a 7-year-old, 15-pound spayed female domestic shorthair with beautiful tabby markings and stunning green eyes. She was surrendered by her previous owners and is looking for a loving forever home. She is a very sweet girl who would happily hang out right at your side. She is a mellow cat who would love cozy beds to lounge around in. Tiger is just one of the many cats at the Idaho Humane Society looking for families – and June happens to be Adopt a Shelter Cat Month. Kittens get a lot of attention this time of year, but they have a lot of energy and require a lot of time and commitment! Older cats are wonderful, calmer companions. You can meet Tiger (#13551319) and many other wonderful cats at IHS, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.

Pets

Meet Tart: The pet of the week for June 7

Tart is a 7-year-old, 15-pound spayed female domestic shorthair with calico markings. She first arrived at the shelter as a stray in April and has been looking for her forever home ever since. Tart is a total sweetheart who will start purring and rolling on her back when you pet her. Head rubs are her favorite! She is also very vocal and would love to have conversations with you all day long. She will make a wonderful mellow companion. Tart (#31232392) is in kennel 8 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more at idahohumanesociety.org.

Pets

Meet Charlotte: The pet of the week for June 2

Charlotte is a 5-month-old, 8-pound spaniel mix. This sweet puppy has had a rough couple of weeks — she arrived in Boise from an overcrowded shelter in Oakland, Calif., with a spider bite that grew infected. She spent some time recovering in a foster home and is doing much better. Charlotte is a lovely puppy. She has already learned a lot from the older dogs in her foster home. She loves snuggling with children and would be a wonderful family pet. Although she is a pretty mellow girl, she’s still a puppy and will need consistent direction from her owners in order to learn manners and obedience. If you are interested in meeting Charlotte (#31658020), talk to the front desk staff at the Idaho Humane Society. The shelter is at 4775 Dorman St. and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see more adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.

