Meridian Pet of the Week: Rhody

Rhody, 10 months, is a female Rhodesian Ridgeback. Foster mom Lisa reports that Rhody has lots of love for her family. She is full of energy for a game of catch out in the yard, but when she comes inside she knows how to settle down, use her “inside manners,” and chill out at your feet or in her crate. She is friendly with the neighbor dog through the fence, but hasn’t been tested with other dogs. Rhody is interested in cats but we’re unsure how she would do with one in the house. She loves all people, especially little kids, while still being a good watchdog when someone comes to the door. Rhody walks well on a leash, not pulling or tugging. She is learning some commands. Due to a weak esophagus, Rhody does best when she can eat smaller meals during the day, with her front paws up on a bench or step-stool.
To apply for Rhody, visit the rescue and fill out an application. All applications will be considered and the adoption coordinator will call the person chosen to adopt the dog after the available date. To meet Rhody or other dogs available for adoption, visit Meridian Valley Humane Society at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit online at www.meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org or call 794-0944 for times.
