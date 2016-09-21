Pets
Meet John Cena: Pet of the week for Sept. 21
John Cena is a 5-year-old, 9-pound domestic shorthair with very handsome gray and white markings. He is a very attentive, curious boy who is always ready to explore his surroundings. He would love to spend time gazing out of the window or enjoying an enclosed outdoor space. He is also very playful. He will purr, knead his paws and roll around while you pet him or scratch behind his ears, but he wants attention on his own terms and doesn’t love to be held for too long. He was surrendered by his owner because he didn’t get along with other pets, so he would prefer to be the only animal in the home. You can meet John Cena (#33140601) in the Idaho Humane Society cattery, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com