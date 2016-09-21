Meet John Cena: Pet of the week for Sept. 21

John Cena is a 5-year-old, 9-pound domestic shorthair with very handsome gray and white markings. He is a very attentive, curious boy who is always ready to explore his surroundings. He would love to spend time gazing out of the window or enjoying an enclosed outdoor space. He is also very playful. He will purr, knead his paws and roll around while you pet him or scratch behind his ears, but he wants attention on his own terms and doesn’t love to be held for too long. He was surrendered by his owner because he didn’t get along with other pets, so he would prefer to be the only animal in the home. You can meet John Cena (#33140601) in the Idaho Humane Society cattery, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Meet Hope, the pet of the week for July 26

Hope is one of many sweet rabbits at the Idaho Humane Society currently looking for a forever family. The shelter has seen a number of stray rabbits this summer – including some that were so young that they are just coming out of foster care. Rabbits are affectionate little creatures that make wonderful, relatively low-maintenance pets. They can be litter-boxed trained and are happy to hang out in cages when left at home alone, but then love to spend time with you out around the house. They do require specialized care – such as a constant supply of timothy hay – so it’s important to do your research before considering adoption! Hope (#32021472) and many of her rabbit friends are available for adoption at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. There are also rabbits looking for homes at the IHS PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, 130 N. Milwaukee St. It is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it closes at 5 p.m.

Meet Olive, the Pet of the Week July 25

Olive is a 6-year-old, 70-pound spayed female boxer-Labrador retriever mix. She is a sweetheart who loves hanging out with people and would be more than ready to cuddle with you on the couch or bed. She is very responsive to food rewards and easily learned basic obedience through the Inmate Dog Alliance Project of Idaho program. Although she can have a bit of a stubborn streak, she engages well once she has bonded with you. Olive is a sensitive and shuts down if treated too harshly. She would do best with a calm, gentle owner who will provide clear expectations and lots of consistency. Before going into the IDAPI program, Olive had surgery to repair both of her knees, but has made a full recovery. She loves playing fetch and will benefit from regular exercise, but may get sore from more intense activity. She gets along well with other dogs, though she can be a bit bossy with them. She lived with cats and chickens in her foster home. She should do OK in a home with older, respectful children. You can find Olive (#14528040) in kennel 301 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Meet Annabelle, the pet of the week for July 14

Annabelle is a 2-year-old, 7-pound cat with a stunning black coat and golden eyes. She was surrendered by her previous owner through no fault of her own. She is a sweetheart and will start purring when you pick her up. She loves to hang out on your lap and enjoys neck scratches. She also has a playful side and would appreciate a supply of cat toys in her new home. You can find Annabelle (#31963069) in kennel 13 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St., Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can lean more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.

Meet Vander, the pet of the week for June 27

Vander is a 2­-year-­old neutered male tan and white Chihuahua. He's an adorable little guy with a great personality. He loves people and just wants to be a lap dog. He would enjoy hanging out next to you on the couch. He is also very playful and loves all kinds of toys. He's curious and would be a great walking buddy. He seems to get along well with other small dogs. You can meet Vander (#31892972) at the Idaho Humane Society's PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center at 130 N. Milwaukee St. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it closes at 5 p.m. You can see a number of other dogs, cats and rabbits available for adoption there as well. You can learn other pets available for adoption at the Idaho Humane Society at idahohumanesociety.org.

Meet Tart: The pet of the week for June 7

Tart is a 7-year-old, 15-pound spayed female domestic shorthair with calico markings. She first arrived at the shelter as a stray in April and has been looking for her forever home ever since. Tart is a total sweetheart who will start purring and rolling on her back when you pet her. Head rubs are her favorite! She is also very vocal and would love to have conversations with you all day long. She will make a wonderful mellow companion. Tart (#31232392) is in kennel 8 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more at idahohumanesociety.org.

Meet Charlotte: The pet of the week for June 2

Charlotte is a 5-month-old, 8-pound spaniel mix. This sweet puppy has had a rough couple of weeks — she arrived in Boise from an overcrowded shelter in Oakland, Calif., with a spider bite that grew infected. She spent some time recovering in a foster home and is doing much better. Charlotte is a lovely puppy. She has already learned a lot from the older dogs in her foster home. She loves snuggling with children and would be a wonderful family pet. Although she is a pretty mellow girl, she’s still a puppy and will need consistent direction from her owners in order to learn manners and obedience. If you are interested in meeting Charlotte (#31658020), talk to the front desk staff at the Idaho Humane Society. The shelter is at 4775 Dorman St. and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see more adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.

Meet Hobbes: The Pet of the week for May 26

Hobbes is a nearly 2-year-old, 11-pound neutered male domestic shorthair cat with a cream tabby coat and big orange eyes. He has unfortunately been a frequent flier at the shelter and is ready to find a home. Although he doesn’t enjoy being held too much, he loves to snuggle. He is a goofy, playful boy and particularly loves dangly toys. He’s content to play on his own, but he also loves soaking up attention from his humans. Hobbes is not a fan of dogs or toddlers, but he should do well in a home with other cats and older children. You can meet Hobbes (#23386332) at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.

Pets not pills - the healing power of animals

People love to have pets. The ASPCA estimates that about half of the entire population of the United States has a dog, and the number of households with at least one cat is not far behind. Experts at Mayo Clinic say that's a good thing because pets can help make your life happier and healthier.

Meet Duncan, the pet of the week

Duncan is a 4-year-old, 67-pound neutered male tan and white boxer mix. He is a gentle giant. He was very scared and stressed when he first arrived at the shelter as a stray in April, but he’s come a long way. He enjoys spending time with other shelter dogs in play groups. Duncan’s previous owner seems to have trained him well with some basic commands, but an obedience class would be a wonderful way for him to bond with his new owner. Duncan (#17910052) is located in kennel 319 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.

Meet Miller, pet of the week for April 12

Miller is a 2-year-old, 50-pound neutered male Siberian Husky. He came to Boise from an overcrowded shelter in Tulare, Calif., and has quickly become a favorite among the Idaho Humane Society staff. He is a happy, playful boy who will bond quickly with his new owners and make a very loyal, loving companion. Miller is create-trained and already knows several obedience commands – sit, down, shake and roll over. He does well with other dogs, but absolutely can’t be in a home with cats. He should be fine with children and would make a wonderful family dog. Miller (#31267578) is located in kennel 324 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can call 457-0855 with any questions about Miller. You can see more adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.

