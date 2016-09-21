Meet John Cena: Pet of the week for Sept. 21

Olive is a 6-year-old, 70-pound spayed female boxer-Labrador retriever mix. She is a sweetheart who loves hanging out with people and would be more than ready to cuddle with you on the couch or bed. She is very responsive to food rewards and easily learned basic obedience through the Inmate Dog Alliance Project of Idaho program. Although she can have a bit of a stubborn streak, she engages well once she has bonded with you. Olive is a sensitive and shuts down if treated too harshly. She would do best with a calm, gentle owner who will provide clear expectations and lots of consistency. Before going into the IDAPI program, Olive had surgery to repair both of her knees, but has made a full recovery. She loves playing fetch and will benefit from regular exercise, but may get sore from more intense activity. She gets along well with other dogs, though she can be a bit bossy with them. She lived with cats and chickens in her foster home. She should do OK in a home with older, respectful children. You can find Olive (#14528040) in kennel 301 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.