Meridian Pet of the Week: Bowie

Bowie, 4, is a relaxed male and might be a Labrador mix of some kind. Bowie recently had a health scare, but he is doing much better and is now available for adoption. He is affectionate and is reportedly good with other dogs. He weighs about 70 pounds. Bowie is underweight, so a family who will help him regain his health is prefered.
To apply for Bowie, visit the rescue and fill out an application. All applications will be considered and the adoption coordinator will call the person chosen to adopt the dog after the available date. To meet Bowie or other dogs available for adoption, visit Meridian Valley Humane Society at 191 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Open hours vary; visit online at www.meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org or call 794-0944 for times.
