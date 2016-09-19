Meridian Pet of the Week: Bowie

1:46 Dogs take over the pool for See Spot Splash Pause

0:54 Meet Chunk, the pet of the week for Aug. 16

0:58 Meet Hope, the pet of the week for July 26

1:00 Meet Olive, the Pet of the Week July 25

0:55 Meet Annabelle, the pet of the week for July 14

0:53 Meet Vander, the pet of the week for June 27

1:00 Meet Tiger: Pet of the week for June 14

0:42 Meet Tart: The pet of the week for June 7

0:59 Meet Charlotte: The pet of the week for June 2

0:52 Meet Hobbes: The Pet of the week for May 26