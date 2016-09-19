Canyon County Pet of the Week: Gunner

Gunner, 3, is a male German shorthaired pointer mix who weighs 67 pounds. He is house-trained. He walks well on a leash and does not react to other dogs when passing by them in the indoor kennel area. He knows “sit,” “wait” and “down.” He likes to explore and sniff his surroundings. He has a calm and gentle demeanor. German shorthaired pointers are not couch potatoes. They thrive on exercise. He will need a securely fenced yard so that he can run and play and get a good dose of daily exercise. They are smart, friendly and eager to please. Gunner is current on his vaccinations, micro-chipped, and neutered.
Gunner is in Dog Adoptions at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
