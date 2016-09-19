Ada County Pet of the Week: Archie

Archie, 6, is a 6-pound neutered male black and tan Chihuahua mix. He is a charming, happy boy who wants to greet everybody. This social boy would enjoy going to obedience classes, which would be a great way for him to learn some commands. Archie loves meeting dogs as much as people. He can be a bit pushy in his attempts to play, which can annoy some dogs, so supervise introductions carefully. Archie loves relaxing in comfortable dog beds and playing fetch with soft toys — but he needs help learning to give up the toys nicely. He would do best in a home with children over the age of 10. He is a fun little guy.
You can find Archie (#33208090) in kennel 325 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
