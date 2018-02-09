Sick? Depressed? Find your passion, and find relief and joy, as a Boise author did

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:14 What's more magical than writing? Pause 1:38 The new Boise public library: Woodward looks forward — and back 1:38 Idaho Statesman's Tim Woodward reflects on a cancer diagnosis: His. 1:32 Saturday morning burritos — and love — at Corpus Christi House 3:07 Our disaster-prone columnist lives near the raging Boise River. This might not end well. 1:51 Idaho's first IHSAA sanctioned all-girls wrestling tournament 'a big step.' 1:54 Highlights: 5A District Three girls basketball championship game 0:43 Should Nampa taxpayers subsidize the Idaho Center? 1:04 House passes budget, ending government shutdown 0:51 Jason Kelce "borrows" police bike, chugs a beer during Super Bowl parade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

When Boise author Dick Dahlgren sits down to write, he disappears into another world, the world of his characters. "It's a magical experience," he says. He also does the illustrations for his books. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

When Boise author Dick Dahlgren sits down to write, he disappears into another world, the world of his characters. "It's a magical experience," he says. He also does the illustrations for his books. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com