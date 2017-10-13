At age 5, she picked an abandoned baton off the floor. At 21, she’s mesmerizing crowds at BSU.

More Videos 2:40 BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games Pause 1:34 Boise State LB Gabe Perez on 'great challenge' of facing San Diego State 1:09 Thunderbirds and Snowbirds fly together over Boise 4:54 Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 1:57 Five ways to keep your financial and digital life safer 0:04 Thunderbirds arrive in Boise 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 2:32 Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population 7:00 Getting home at 5 a.m. Sunday part of challenge against San Diego State, says Boise State coach Bryan Harsin 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games Marlo Birkmann found her passion early. She started practicing with a team when she was 5 and, “by the time I was 6 or 7 I was getting better and needed better teachers. Mom and I found a coach, and that coach pushed me hard to practice every day.” Now, at BSU’s halftime shows, Marlo Birkmann and the BSU Marching Band light up the field. Marlo Birkmann found her passion early. She started practicing with a team when she was 5 and, “by the time I was 6 or 7 I was getting better and needed better teachers. Mom and I found a coach, and that coach pushed me hard to practice every day.” Now, at BSU’s halftime shows, Marlo Birkmann and the BSU Marching Band light up the field. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com

Marlo Birkmann found her passion early. She started practicing with a team when she was 5 and, “by the time I was 6 or 7 I was getting better and needed better teachers. Mom and I found a coach, and that coach pushed me hard to practice every day.” Now, at BSU’s halftime shows, Marlo Birkmann and the BSU Marching Band light up the field. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com