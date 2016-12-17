Mock if you must, but it’s not Christmas without fruitcake

2:58 Idaho honors deceased service men and women with wreaths Pause

1:51 Meet John Gaston, ski mountaineering winner at Brundage

1:21 Idaho State Police dash-cam video of Jose Castillo traffic stop near Boise

1:37 Candy-making party adds meaning to holidays

2:05 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on the state of Idaho law enforcement

1:59 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on Idaho law enforcement policy and training

4:13 Five Boise nonprofits, five small, good stories

4:59 Boise State guard Travis Averill on balancing family and football

6:39 Boise State CB Jonathan Moxey reflects on his career, 'frustrated' by lack of INTs

6:01 Boise State DT Elliot Hoyte achieves goal he hoped for coming from England: graduation