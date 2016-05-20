Onward Shay! She loved life. She loved Boise. She loved running.

More Videos 2:31 Guess what's for dinner? It's a condor asking. Pause 1:13 Watch 5 years of JUMP construction in 1 time-lapse minute 1:42 Boise State safety DeAndre Pierce discusses how he got into game design 1:13 Mountain View's Halladay, Bishop Kelly's Russell cruise to state cross country titles 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:35 A look at Boise’s fall colors through the lens of our photographers 2:21 Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 1:11 Northwest retailer Bi-Mart gets ready to open its latest store in Kuna 11:02 Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria 2:28 'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Onward Shay! A Boise marathon and memorial for Shay Hirsch Betsy Luce remembers her dear friend, Shay Hirsch, who died of cancer in 2014, by helping to organize a marathon in Boise in her memory. Although Shay lived in New York, her Boise roots run deep — and so did her passion for running. Betsy Luce remembers her dear friend, Shay Hirsch, who died of cancer in 2014, by helping to organize a marathon in Boise in her memory. Although Shay lived in New York, her Boise roots run deep — and so did her passion for running. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

