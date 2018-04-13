Does Hiroshima offer any wisdom for us today? Two surviving sisters reflect

Yoshie Nordling and her baby sister, Kyoto Tanaka, grew up in Hiroshima. Although her family had already fled to the hillside above the city when the bomb dropped, she felt the blast and lived in its aftermath. “I am a happy person. Because I see the worst, I think,” she says. “I see the worst experience and – anything else is okay with me. Make me happy.” Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com