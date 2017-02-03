Boisean teaches refugees, here and abroad, the language of hope

2:49 Rafters and kayakers: Here's a sneak peek at the next big Boise River wave Pause

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority

1:25 Watch Aleksa Davis' champion skydive team in action

0:54 A big, boisterous crowd greets one of Boise's last new refugees before federal freeze

0:34 Herd of deer bound through the streets of Downtown Ketchum

0:59 Holding tight to her new homeland

2:05 Inside the Stinky Sneaker rivalry between Meridian, Mountain View

1:12 Paris Austin's move to the bench has sparked Boise State

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest