Keeping history alive with Hillsdale Park

Marti Hill is the third generation to farm the land at the corner of Eagle and Amity roads in an area that was known as Hillsdale. His farm was designated as a Century Farm, and recently, Marti donated 15 acres that will become a part in conjunction with the new Hillsdale Elementary School and YMCA. It's his legacy, in honor of his family. It will be called Hillsdale Park, a way of keeping history alive.
Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Heart of Treasure Valley

Giving "to the max"

Every afternoon, six days a week, Max Mohammadi collects leftover food from Downtown restaurants and distributes it to homeless people and shelters. This immediate and personal kind of interaction is important to him. To meet the people behind an issue — like, say, homelessness; to know their names, know them as human beings and to lend a hand also means to taking their struggles to heart.

Heart of Treasure Valley

Nampa native helps kids around the world with shoes that grow

Little things that make a big difference is his philosophy, and after seeing children in Africa going barefoot and getting sick, and wearing shoes far too small, Nampa native Kenton Lee and a bunch of his friends invented a shoe that can grow five sizes and last five years. “My goal became: What can I do from here that could still have an impact on kids around the world?”

