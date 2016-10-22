Treasure Valley father believes in ‘Include-ability’ for son with Down syndrome

3:02 "Racing for a cause greater than myself" Pause

3:18 Anything is possible: A triathlon for kids of all ages and abilities

1:44 Wanna see happy? It's including kids of all abilities in sports

1:47 Paper making as a philosophy of life

2:27 Making his way through grief — to live in love

2:53 Nampa native helps kids around the world with shoes that grow

1:44 Volunteers are the heart and soul of Weiser Fiddle Contest

2:27 Onward Shay! A Boise marathon and memorial for Shay Hirsch

2:43 How to survive living with a basset hound: Walt and Buster

1:50 Armenian genocide was 101 years ago, but it's still personal for Boise daughter of a survivor