The Armenian Genocide is often called “the forgotten genocide,” yet 1.5 million Armenians were killed between 1915 and 1923. Jo-Ann Kachigian remembers her mother and father, who witnessed it all — and survived. She thinks of her grandparents, her aunts and uncles and cousins, 46 of them in all — who didn’t. Jo-Ann vows to tell her mother's story and teach others about the genocide, “with the hope that remembering our tragic past will keep us from repeating it.”