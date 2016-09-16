Meridian woman brings hope to mental illness

2:53 Nampa native helps kids around the world with shoes that grow Pause

1:44 Volunteers are the heart and soul of Weiser Fiddle Contest

2:27 Onward Shay! A Boise marathon and memorial for Shay Hirsch

2:43 How to survive living with a basset hound: Walt and Buster

1:50 Armenian genocide was 101 years ago, but it's still personal for Boise daughter of a survivor

2:39 Boise Muslims and Christians share dinner and their faiths

1:49 Boise moms are lifelong friends and their babies were born on the same day

2:27 Wounded veteran trains twice to climb Everest

1:44 Blind foreign exchange student sings thank you after surgery

1:32 Santa in Nampa