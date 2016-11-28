Soroptimist update: 1,000 Treasure Valley kids and seniors still need Christmas gifts

Each holiday season, Soroptimist International of Boise sponsors a gift-giving project that benefits residents of Treasure Valley nursing homes and care centers, a number of seniors who live independently and kids in the foster care system. As it does every year, the Idaho Statesman published the gift wish list the day after Thanksgiving.
As of Monday morning, about half the names had been taken, said Soroptimist spokeswoman Lena Gandiaga. About 600 foster kids still need gifts. Around 430 names remain on the list for seniors.
You can still help. See the full list of names and wishes at IdahoStatesman.com. You can also check the Soroptimist website.
Also note: Soroptimist members can help you over the phone at 208-639-5749 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Gifts should be wrapped and labeled with the recipient’s name and ID number, and delivered to a drop-off location by Dec. 9. Find the list of drop-off locations online at the bottom of the gift list.
You can also make financial donations to the Soroptimists online or by mailing your contribution to: Soroptimist International of Boise, P.O. Box 8885, Boise, Idaho 83707.
The Soroptimist gift list project started in 1947 in Boise, when Soroptimist members delivered Christmas presents to patients in the old County Hospital. That hospital has since been torn down, but the tradition continues.
For 45 years, the Idaho Statesman has published the wish lists. Soroptimist members coordinate the lists, take the pledges and distribute the gifts to the adult recipients. Idaho Health and Welfare coordinates and distributes the gifts for the kids.
