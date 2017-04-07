Abusive ex ready to get back together

0:56 Flooding on Boise River, why now? Pause

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

1:01 Prepare for flooding, Ada County officials say

1:20 Flood waters force the removal of a greenbelt bridge to Plantation Island

2:18 Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush

2:26 Boise distributors win $10m in judgments

1:16 Boise Police Cpl. Chris Davis: Recovery from shooting is 'a day-by-day thing'

2:31 Wounded Boise police officer heads to Denver

1:16 Boise Police chief describes officer-involved shooting