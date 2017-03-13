Pressure to change hair color is actually abuse

2:29 The Boise State women's basketball team reaches the top of the Mountain (West) Pause

1:11 Brooke Pahukoa on how Boise State ended up in the NCAA Tournament

5:57 David Wacker, Chandler Hutchison and Boise State's long layoff

1:05 Get your first view of restored Camel's Back slope

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

0:48 Crime Stoppers wants your help to solve series of armed robberies

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

1:24 Simpson's White Clouds Wilderness Odyssey

5:31 Take a flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds