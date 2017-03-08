Husband struggles to get along with teen, adult kids

0:45 Sticker shock on Boise Schools bond? Pause

0:51 Replacing Mountain View Elementary

1:40 Boise State gymnasts exemplify what it means to be a student-athlete

0:45 Mixed Greens pop-up holiday shop

8:25 Boise State QB Rathen Ricedorff on picking up the offense and balancing marriage

1:07 Trailhead offers home for more-mature startups at new Trailhead North

4:54 Film tells Bogus Basin's story of 'grit, community'

0:33 Flooding and closures on the Boise Greenbelt

1:00 Moose wanders through Boise's North End