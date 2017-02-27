Boyfriend’s pot use has become an issue

0:52 A new direction for College of Western Idaho in 2017 Pause

5:02 Watch Idaho Fish and Game move an elk from a city park to the hills

1:44 The pot business in Huntington, Ore.

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

0:27 Planned Parenthood supporters rally outside Labrador speech at Boise Chamber

1:00 Moose wanders through Boise's North End

0:50 Here's how Tamarack prevents avalanches

3:14 Ex-Boise State coach Lyle Smith receives a new power chair

1:38 Brundage skiers enjoy a late-February powder day