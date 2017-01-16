Mom miffed by daughter’s tit-for-tat stand

2:35 Wolverine and marten caught on camera in Idaho Pause

3:46 House members react to first week drama

0:47 Idaho Rep. Ron Nate attempts to protest rebuke of Rep. Heather Scott

2:10 Idaho lawmakers show solidarity with Scott

3:17 Mat Erpelding's ascent to Idaho House minority leader was an 'exciting accident'

1:25 Lt. Gov. Brad Little on new Idaho cybersecurity measures

2:04 Idaho City schools open despite daunting snow, ice

0:32 Kuna mayor pitches in on snow removal in his personal skidsteer

3:07 Boise County coroner recalls being buried alive by snow coming off roof