Travel taking its toll on marriage

Dear Carolyn: On occasion the spouse and I travel separately (for work, weekend with mom, etc.). The last couple of times, when spouse has returned from a trip, she’s immediately gone into “stress mode”: Why isn’t such-and-such clean? What is this doing here? Did you just sit around the whole time I was gone? This is accompanied by lots of sighing, groaning, muttering under breath, etc.
I’ve tried to get the place cleaned up or have a meal ready in anticipation of spouse’s arrival the last couple of times, but nothing really works. I also try to be forgiving, since travel is stressful. The air is usually clear by the next day, but it ends up being quite stressful for me.
We have another bit of separate travel coming up; any ideas?
Pleasant homecoming
Consider talking about it now, when neither of you is in the travel throes: “I’ve noticed the past couple of times you’ve come home, you’ve been really stressed – about the condition of the house or whatever else. Is that just travel fatigue, or do you have expectations we should be talking about? I’ve actually made a concerted effort lately to no avail, so if there’s something I’ve missed it would be really helpful to know.”
One of the things you can suggest is to make yourself scarce while she decompresses and settles back in. Alone time is a gift many people don’t feel comfortable asking for, and not having it when needed is a common cause of stage sighing and other put-upon theatrics. An explanation, not an excuse, of course.
Dear Carolyn: I’ve been dating my boyfriend for almost two years now … and we get along well, I think. Well, we hardly ever disagree or argue or discuss anything that would be divisive. He never wants to talk politics – I have no idea where he stands on almost any issue. I like him, but I feel like I don’t know him well.
Part of me thinks I shouldn’t worry about it too much since we’re in our early 20s, but another part of me is … bored. Should I be concerned?
Trouble
You’re bored. End of the line on this relationship, no?
Dear Carolyn: I have been dating a wonderful man for five years and we both hope to marry soon. However, kids are a huge issue all of a sudden. We both want them but his job currently keeps him away five days a week. I’ve told him that when the time comes to have kids, I need him there daily. I can’t do it myself.
He will not promise me that. He says he’ll be there whenever he can.
But what if we get married, have kids and I’m left to raise them on my own because he’s gone all week?! It’s unfair and honestly a fear of mine. He says he doesn’t want to “waste the next five years to find out I don’t want to have kids.” He doesn’t believe in marriages without kids. He says I’m not supportive and that I need to say, “We’ll figure it out” … but can we?
Compromise?
He’s gaslighting you. End of the line on this relationship, no?
