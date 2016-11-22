Husband not sure he wants kids

4:17 Highlights from Boise State's victory against UNLV Pause

9:16 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin discusses Joe Martarano's injury, Air Force

9:31 Boise State co-OC Zak Hill ready for key game against Air Force

10:19 Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos on Air Force's option

5:04 Boise State LT Archie Lewis on his improvements after some sophomore struggles

10:29 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin says McNichols should earn national attention

7:28 Boise State QB Brett Rypien's role has changed in recent weeks

10:38 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin: UNLV a 'better team' than last year

6:01 Boise State LB Blake Whitlock, from walk-on to starter