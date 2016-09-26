Grieving process runs into interference

7:19 Elliot Hoyte on Utah State Pause

2:39 Boise State AD Curt Apsey - Sept. 26, 2016

0:57 Investigators piece together scene of officer-involved shooting in Garden City

3:30 Boise State post game interviews

0:52 Bob Firman cross country runners take fearless approach

1:27 FitOne races through downtown Boise

1:23 Boise High senior juggles soccer and football on the same night

1:04 Bishop Kelly football's Hruby, Cantrell discuss OT win

1:19 Golf bikes in Boise

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting