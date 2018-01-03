In winter, destructive insects seek the warmth of homes

Now is a great time to sort through your garden seeds, and those that are four or five years old are probably no longer viable (unless they’re seeds you’ve saved from home-grown plants yourself). Oddly, homegrown saved seeds for some crops such as tomatoes remain viable for several years. Some folks toss their old seeds out on a garden bed and see if anything germinates, and if so, what it is. Late germinators may tell you more about gardening in this area than any reference. Birds may appreciate some of the seeds, and unfortunately rodents may enjoy them too. Dean Fosdick AP