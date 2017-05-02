Among shade tolerant plants, the trillium shines

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:24 At Boise State University, therapy dogs are here to cheer you up if finals have got you down Pause 4:12 Usful Glassworks tells its story 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark 0:50 Watch from above as the historic 844 steam engine snakes through Idaho's landscape 4:10 Zack Quintana Band performs during Treefort Music Fest 0:47 Lucky Peak rooster tail water release 1:08 Labrador holds town hall in Nampa 5:29 'Tough time' for backcountry trails; could Central Idaho get Big Loop trail? 2:05 Eagle High celebrates late coach with 'Doug Corta Day' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Idaho Statesman gardening columnist Margaret Lauterbach gives the definitive answer to the pesky and perennial question: Which zone are we in? Plus she has a few key pieces of advice specific to Boise gardeners. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com