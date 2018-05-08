Here’s a gardening to-do list for May and June

MAY
▪ Deadhead (remove spent blossoms from) tulips, daffodils and crocuses. Don’t remove foliage until it’s yellow or brown.
▪ Local lore says that when the snow is melted off Shafer Butte north of Boise, it’s safe to plant most annuals outside. May 10 is the average last date of frost in the Treasure Valley.
▪ Set up traps for codling moths, start spray schedule according to label directions or bagging fruit after moth parents appear.
▪ If you haven’t fed your roses, do it now.
▪ In mid-May, sow corn.
▪ Feed your lawn with 1/4 of its annual fertilizer allotment, unless you’re using a mulching mower. Corn gluten meal, if previously applied for crabgrass pre-emergent, suffices as fertilizer.
▪ Plant annuals to fill in perennial beds,concealing yellowing foliage of spring-flowering bulbs.
▪ If the soil is at least 60 degrees F. for a few days sow beans, squash, melons and cucumbers. Soil should be 70 degrees for pepper or chile transplants.
JUNE
▪ Plant out seedlings of peppers, tomatoes, eggplants and basil if you haven’t already. Plant sweet potato slips. Watch for late frosts.
▪ Stop feeding trees by June 15, to allow them to gradually progress toward winter dormancy.
▪ Tackle weeds regularly and frequently so you keep a handle on the situation. Remember, mulch also keeps weed seeds from germinating.
▪ Monitor lawn. When it gets a bluish cast and footprints don’t bounce back readily, water deeply.
▪ Keep your eye out for destructive insects and slugs; if control is necessary, use the least toxic controls first.
▪ After natural “June drop” of apples and other fruit, thin if necessary to avoid overloading branches.
▪ Once cherries begin to show ripe color, they’re vulnerable to cherry fruit fly infestation. Tent a small tree, or spray,taking care not to kill bees.
▪ Prune “candles” on evergreens such as pines to control growth (shrub or tree growth will fill out the “candles” unless they’re pruned)
