Treasure Valley gardening events include free talk on pollination plants

Thursday, April 12
Bee City USA Lecture Series: 6:30 p.m. at Garden City Hall, 6015 N. Glenwood St. “Planting for Pollinators in our Yards and Communities” by Ann DeBolt, botanist, recently retired from Idaho Botanical Garden. Free.
Saturday-Sunday, April 14-15
Treasure Valley Orchid Show/Plant Sale: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hilton Garden Inn, 7699 Spectrum St., Boise.
Saturday, April 28
Ada Gardeners Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to noon at 10090 W. Secretariat St., Boise.
Native Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MK Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. Proceeds benefit Idaho Native Plant Society and MK Nature Center. idahonativeplants.org/pahove.
Saturday, May 5
Owyhee Garden Club Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Betty Uda Park, Homedale.
Friday, May 11
National Public Garden Day: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Free.
Saturday-Sunday, May 11-12
Golden Garden Club Plant Sale: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 10305 Harvester Drive, Boise.
Saturday, May 12
Nampa Garden Club Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 851 W. Florida St., Nampa.
