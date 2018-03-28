Learn what to plant to attract pollinators at a free talk Thursday, April 12, in Garden City. Details below
Treasure Valley gardening events include free talk on pollination plants

March 28, 2018 12:46 PM

Thursday, April 12

Bee City USA Lecture Series: 6:30 p.m. at Garden City Hall, 6015 N. Glenwood St. “Planting for Pollinators in our Yards and Communities” by Ann DeBolt, botanist, recently retired from Idaho Botanical Garden. Free.

Saturday-Sunday, April 14-15

Treasure Valley Orchid Show/Plant Sale: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hilton Garden Inn, 7699 Spectrum St., Boise.

Saturday, April 28

Ada Gardeners Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to noon at 10090 W. Secretariat St., Boise.

Native Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MK Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. Proceeds benefit Idaho Native Plant Society and MK Nature Center. idahonativeplants.org/pahove.

Saturday, May 5

Owyhee Garden Club Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Betty Uda Park, Homedale.

Friday, May 11

National Public Garden Day: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Free.

Saturday-Sunday, May 11-12

Golden Garden Club Plant Sale: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 10305 Harvester Drive, Boise.

Saturday, May 12

Nampa Garden Club Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 851 W. Florida St., Nampa.

