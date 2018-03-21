Get inspiration for window boxes and so much more at the Boise Flower and Garden Show Friday-Sunday, March 23-25, at Boise Centre.
Get inspiration for window boxes and so much more at the Boise Flower and Garden Show Friday-Sunday, March 23-25, at Boise Centre. Dean Fosdick
Get inspiration for window boxes and so much more at the Boise Flower and Garden Show Friday-Sunday, March 23-25, at Boise Centre. Dean Fosdick

Home & Garden

The Boise Flower and Garden Show is March 23-25

March 21, 2018 02:31 PM

Friday-Sunday, March 23-25

Boise Flower and Garden Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 23-24 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25 at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. $8 general, $3 children 12-17, free for under 12. Shop for everything from outdoor furniture to sunrooms, tools, garden gadgets, gutter gardens, vintage items. Also, display gardens, seminars, bonsai displays, wine nights, more. gardenshowboise.com.

Wednesday, March 28

Tree Problems: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Debbie Cook, Boise City arborist, covers insects and diseases that affect trees and discusses how to identify the problems and suggestions on how to correct them. Free. Register: 208-608-7680.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Saturday, April 28

Native plant sale: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MK Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. Proceeds benefit Idaho Native Plant Society and MK Nature Center. idahonativeplants.org/pahove.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Discover 4 remodels that will inspire and give you total kitchen envy

View More Video