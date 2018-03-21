The Boise Flower and Garden Show is March 23-25

Friday-Sunday, March 23-25
Boise Flower and Garden Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 23-24 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25 at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. $8 general, $3 children 12-17, free for under 12. Shop for everything from outdoor furniture to sunrooms, tools, garden gadgets, gutter gardens, vintage items. Also, display gardens, seminars, bonsai displays, wine nights, more. gardenshowboise.com.
Wednesday, March 28
Tree Problems: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Debbie Cook, Boise City arborist, covers insects and diseases that affect trees and discusses how to identify the problems and suggestions on how to correct them. Free. Register: 208-608-7680.
Saturday, April 28
Native plant sale: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MK Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. Proceeds benefit Idaho Native Plant Society and MK Nature Center. idahonativeplants.org/pahove.
