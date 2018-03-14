Tree planting and health are the subjects of two free talks this month at the Boise Public Library.
Free seminars focus on tree planting and health

March 14, 2018 02:46 PM

Thursday, March 15

Water Efficient Landscaping Series: 6 to 8 p.m. at Boise Library Bown Crossing branch, 2153 E. Riverwalk Drive. Topic: Native Plants for Treasure Valley Landscapes and Drought Tolerant Tree Selection. Free. Register: 208-362-7360.

Wednesday, March 21

Tree Selection and Planting: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Choosing a tree requires careful consideration of soil, the environment and the mature characteristics of the tree. Learn how to ensure the long-term success of the tree with Ryan Rodgers, Boise City arborist and manager of the Laura Moore Cunningham City Arboretum. Free. Register: 208-608-7680.

Friday-Sunday, March 23-25

Boise Flower and Garden Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 23-24 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25 at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. $8 general, $3 children 12-17, free for under 12. Shop for everything from outdoor furniture to sunrooms, tools, garden gadgets, gutter gardens, vintage items. Also, display gardens, seminars, bonsai displays, wine nights, more. gardenshowboise.com.

Wednesday, March 28

Tree Problems: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Debbie Cook, Boise City arborist, covers insects and diseases that affect trees and discusses how to identify the problems and suggestions on how to correct them. Free. Register: 208-608-7680.

Saturday, April 28

Native plant sale: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MK Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. Proceeds benefit Idaho Native Plant Society and MK Nature Center. idahonativeplants.org/pahove.

