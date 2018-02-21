Learn about landscaping in southern Idaho’s dry climate at symposium

Saturday, Feb. 24
Rethinking Idaho Landscapes Symposium: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Special Events Center, Boise State University. Speakers provide attendees with examples, tools and information useful for gardening in Idaho. $50 general, $40 Idaho Botanical Garden members and University of Idaho Master Gardeners. Register: 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Thursday, March 8
Backyard Composting: 6:30 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Join Jennie Rylee, U of I master composter, for a class on how to assist nature in making compost happen. $17 general, $12 IBG members. Register: 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Saturday, March 10
Gardening with Children: 1 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Join Dian Roberson, U of I master gardener, to learn some strategies for getting children interested and involved in the garden. $17 general, $12 IBG members. Register: 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Wednesday, March 14
Starting from Seed: 6:30 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Discover the magic of seeds and choose exactly what you want to grow in your garden by starting your own plants from seed indoors. $20 general, $15 IBG members. Register: 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Friday-Sunday, March 23-25
Boise Flower and Garden Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 23-24 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25 at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. $8 general, $3 children 12-17, free for under 12. Shop for everything from outdoor furniture to sunrooms, tools, garden gadgets, gutter gardens, vintage items. Also, display gardens, seminars, bonsai displays, wine nights, more. gardenshowboise.com.
