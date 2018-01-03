Gardeners: Here’s a to-do list for January and February

JANUARY
▪ Read catalogs and dream. Order seeds early, taking care not to order if you still have viable seeds from last year.
▪ Check stored vegetables frequently, removing those that have rot or other spoilage indicators.
▪ If you haven’t already, cover compost pile with tarp to prevent rain and snow from leaching nutrients out of the pile.
▪ Plant onion, shallot and leek seeds indoors.
FEBRUARY
▪ Inventory holdings in freezer and pantry so you can plan what to include and how much to plant in your veggie garden this year.
▪ Inspect garden tools. Remove any rust. Sharpen spades.
▪ Check the “bones” of your landscaping for visual appeal, and make plans to improve it with added shrubs or hardscaping.
▪ Plant seeds of broccoli, cabbage and other cole crops indoors.
▪ Prune trees/shrubs (except for spring bloomers such as forsythia and lilacs), trees and grapevines.
▪ Late in the month, begin removing winter mulch.
