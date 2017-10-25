Botanical Garden offers classes

Wednesday, Nov. 8
Planning and Implementing Mid-Century Modern Landscapes (Part 2): 6:30 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. This class builds upon the principles discussed in the first class and how to apply these concepts in your own yard/garden. Learn how the home, lot and other natural elements shape design. Form a concept using appropriate shapes, patterns and size that creates a unified indoor outdoor mid-century living experience. $45 general, $40 IBG members. Register: 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 24
How to Renovate Your Mid-Century Landscaping (Part 3): 6:30 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. This session will outline the steps to take to update your landscape based upon an analysis of your site. Topics will include planning changes, installing hardscape, amending soil and improving the irrigation system. $45 general, $40 IBG members. Register: 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Planting and Caring for your Mid-Century Yard (Part 4): 6:30 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. After you have made improvements to the grounds around your home, and have a plan in place, it is time to plant. During this class you will be introduced to plants appropriate for this region, which may be used to create an exemplary Mid-Century look, and tips to keep your yard healthy year-round. $45 general, $40 IBG members. Register: 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
