Julia Davis Park won’t look like this Saturday, Oct. 21, for the Idaho Botanical Garden Tree Tours. This photograph was taken Jan. 5, 2017. Darin Oswald Idaho Statesman file
Take a tour of the trees at Julia Davis Park Saturday, Oct. 21

October 18, 2017 12:47 PM

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Introduction to Mid-Century Modern Design and the Landscapes That Make Them Shine (Part 1): 6:30 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Whether you have a mid-century home or would like to create a landscape with a modern design aesthetic, this class will help you understand the era, how it got started, and philosophies for creating a mid-century modern landscape that is an extension of your home and reflects these principals. $45 general, $40 IBG members. Register: 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Julia Davis Park Tree Tour: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Meet at the east end of the park by the Greenbelt and Broadway bridge. $5 general, free for Idaho Botanical Garden members. Register: 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Planning and Implementing Mid-Century Modern Landscapes (Part 2): 6:30 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. This class builds upon the principles discussed in the first class and how to apply these concepts in your own yard/garden. Learn how the home, lot and other natural elements shape design. Form a concept using appropriate shapes, patterns and size that creates a unified indoor outdoor mid-century living experience. $45 general, $40 IBG members. Register: 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

How to Renovate Your Mid-Century Landscaping (Part 3): 6:30 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. This session will outline the steps to take to update your landscape based upon an analysis of your site. Topics will include planning changes, installing hardscape, amending soil and improving the irrigation system. $45 general, $40 IBG members. Register: 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Planting and Caring for your Mid-Century Yard (Part 4): 6:30 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. After you have made improvements to the grounds around your home, and have a plan in place, it is time to plant. During this class you will be introduced to plants appropriate for this region, which may be used to create an exemplary Mid-Century look, and tips to keep your yard healthy year-round. $45 general, $40 IBG members. Register: 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.

