Learn about penstemons, other plants at gardening events

Wednesday, May 24
Butterflies and Pollinators: 6 p.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Learn which plants are the most attractive to migrating and native butterflies. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Saturday, May 27
Garden Editing: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Learn the tips and techniques for editing your garden. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Sunday, June 11
Private Gardens Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Boise Bench area. Fundraiser for the Idaho Botanical Garden, its plants and programs, and the Lunaria Grant. $25 general, $20 IBG members in advance; $35 and $30 day of event. 343-8649. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Tuesday, June 13
A Passion for Penstemons: 6:30 p.m. at the Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Spend a little time indoors to be introduced to this group of plants before going outside to see them in spectacular bloom. $20 general, $15 IBG members. Register: 343-8649. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Wednesday, June 14
Home Composting 101: 6:30 p.m. at the Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Sierra Laverty, IBG gardener and educator, will teach you how to create a hot three-bin system, manage a cold and slow compost pile, how to use a compost tumbler, and many other methods. $20 general, $15 IBG members. Register: 343-8649. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Saturday, June 17
Idaho Rose Show: Noon to 5 p.m. in the Aspen Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. Presented by Idaho Rose Society. Free. 440-7826.
