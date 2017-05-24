Learn about penstemons June 13 at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Details below.
Learn about penstemons June 13 at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Details below. Debbie Arrington TNS
Learn about penstemons June 13 at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Details below. Debbie Arrington TNS

Home & Garden

May 24, 2017 2:00 PM

Learn about penstemons, other plants at gardening events

Wednesday, May 24

Butterflies and Pollinators: 6 p.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Learn which plants are the most attractive to migrating and native butterflies. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.

Saturday, May 27

Garden Editing: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Learn the tips and techniques for editing your garden. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.

Sunday, June 11

Private Gardens Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Boise Bench area. Fundraiser for the Idaho Botanical Garden, its plants and programs, and the Lunaria Grant. $25 general, $20 IBG members in advance; $35 and $30 day of event. 343-8649. idahobotanicalgarden.org.

Tuesday, June 13

A Passion for Penstemons: 6:30 p.m. at the Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Spend a little time indoors to be introduced to this group of plants before going outside to see them in spectacular bloom. $20 general, $15 IBG members. Register: 343-8649. idahobotanicalgarden.org.

Wednesday, June 14

Home Composting 101: 6:30 p.m. at the Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Sierra Laverty, IBG gardener and educator, will teach you how to create a hot three-bin system, manage a cold and slow compost pile, how to use a compost tumbler, and many other methods. $20 general, $15 IBG members. Register: 343-8649. idahobotanicalgarden.org.

Saturday, June 17

Idaho Rose Show: Noon to 5 p.m. in the Aspen Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. Presented by Idaho Rose Society. Free. 440-7826.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Into the garden with Margaret Lauterbach

Into the garden with Margaret Lauterbach 2:35

Into the garden with Margaret Lauterbach
Margaret Lauterbach has the answer: What gardening zone are we in? 3:23

Margaret Lauterbach has the answer: What gardening zone are we in?
Here's how to kill your lawn — and replace it with drought-friendly plants 0:59

Here's how to kill your lawn — and replace it with drought-friendly plants

View More Video

Entertainment Videos