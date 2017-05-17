Treasure Valley gardening events include plants that attract butterflies

Wednesday, May 17
Succulent Wreath: 6 p.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Choose from a wide variety of succulent cuttings to create this living piece of art that is perfect to display outside on a fence or your front door. $40. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Thursday, May 18
Four-Season Beauty: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Terry Sims, The Garden Artist LLC, will walk you through the design process and plant selections to achieving four-season interest in your garden. Handouts will be provided. $17 general, $12 IBG members. Register: 343-8649. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Saturday, May 20
Smart Pots or Bring Your Own Container: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Container Garden Party — materials available for purchase and you can plant during the class with your friends. There will be a demo by Tina Canham of Smart Pots, a reusable fabric aeration container that allows you to grow more plants in less space. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Design with Idaho in Mind: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Learn about the best native, waterwise and regionally adaptable plants for the urban environment. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Organic Gardening Workshop: 1 to 3 p.m. at Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S. Interactive workshop will provide you with techniques and strategies on how to grow food in a chemical-free environment. Adult gardeners are invited to attend this class with master gardener Sarah Fulkes, as she demonstrates the benefits of organic gardening. Free. Contact Sherrie at priens@cityofnampa.us; 468-4474.
Wednesday, May 24
Butterflies and Pollinators: 6 p.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Learn which plants are the most attractive to migrating and native butterflies. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Saturday, May 27
Garden Editing: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Learn the tips and techniques for editing your garden. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Sunday, June 11
Private Gardens Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Boise Bench area. Fundraiser for the Idaho Botanical Garden, its plants and programs, and the Lunaria Grant. $25 general, $20 IBG members in advance; $35 and $30 day of event. 343-8649. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Tuesday, June 13
A Passion for Penstemons: 6:30 p.m. at the Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Spend a little time indoors to be introduced to this group of plants before going outside to see them in spectacular bloom. $20 general, $15 IBG members. Register: 343-8649. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Wednesday, June 14
Home Composting 101: 6:30 p.m. at the Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Sierra Laverty, IBG gardener and educator, will teach you how to create a hot three-bin system, manage a cold and slow compost pile, how to use a compost tumbler, and many other methods. $20 general, $15 IBG members. Register: 343-8649. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Saturday, June 17
Idaho Rose Show: Noon to 5 p.m. in the Aspen Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. Presented by Idaho Rose Society. Free. 440-7826.
