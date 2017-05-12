Home & Garden

May 12, 2017 5:31 PM

Gardening calendar

Wednesday, May 17

Succulent Wreath: 6 p.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Choose from a wide variety of succulent cuttings to create this living piece of art that is perfect to display outside on a fence or your front door. $40. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.

Saturday, May 20

Smart Pots or Bring Your Own Container: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Container Garden Party — materials available for purchase and you can plant during the class with your friends. There will be a demo by Tina Canham of Smart Pots, a reusable fabric aeration container that allows you to grow more plants in less space. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.

Design with Idaho in Mind: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Learn about the best native, waterwise and regionally adaptable plants for the urban environment. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.

Wednesday, May 24

Butterflies and Pollinators: 6 p.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Learn which plants are the most attractive to migrating and native butterflies. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.

Saturday, May 27

Garden Editing: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Learn the tips and techniques for editing your garden. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.

Saturday, June 17

Idaho Rose Show: Noon to 5 p.m. in the Aspen Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. Presented by Idaho Rose Society. Free. 440-7826.

