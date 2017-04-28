Plant sales among Treasure Valley gardening events

Wednesday, April 26
Hypertufa Pot (Part 1 of 2): 6 p.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. In this two-part class, Rebecca Needles, of the Idaho Botanical Garden, will show how to create a Hypertufa pot. Part one of this class you will form your pot. Part two is a few weeks later, which allows your pot to cure. In part two, you get to put soil and plants in your creation. $40. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Saturday, April 29
U of I Master Gardener Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to noon at the University of Idaho Ada County Extension Office, 5880 Glenwood St., Boise. 287-5900.
Blueberries: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Dennis Fix, owner of FarWest, will teach how to grow blueberries in Idaho. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Idaho Native Plant Society sale: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MK Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. idahonativeplants.org/pahove.
No Space is Too Small: Container Gardening with More than Just Annuals: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Explore creating containers with perennials, edibles, vines, shrubs, small trees, conifers and more. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Raised Bed Gardening: 1 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Tamara Micone, U of I advanced master gardener, will discuss topics of soil choices, watering, planting for increased yield, and how to clean up at the end of season so the bed is prepped for the next growing season. $17 general, $12 IBG members. Register: 343-8649.
Saturday, May 6
Ada Gardeners Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to noon at 10080 W. Secreteriat St., Boise.
Catholic Women’s League of St. Paul’s Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 510 W. Roosevelt Ave., Nampa. Proceeds will be donated to the parish project of building a new events center. 899-7000.
Moveable Feast: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Learn to design your cuisine of choice in a container for enjoyment all season long. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7
Treasure Valley Orchid Society Orchid Show and Sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hilton Garden Inn, 7699 Spectrum St., Boise. Judged show and sale; workshops. $4 admission, free for children younger than 12. 939-1740, treasurevalleyorchidsociety.org.
Thursday, May 11
Idaho Botanical Garden Plant Sale for members: 4 to 7 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Friday, May 12
National Public Gardens Day: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Any leftover plants from the members-only plant sale on Thursday, May 11, will be available. Free admission. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Saturday, May 20
Design with Idaho in Mind: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Learn about the best native, waterwise and regionally adaptable plants for the urban environment. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Saturday, May 27
Garden Editing: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Learn the tips and techniques for editing your garden. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Saturday, June 17
Idaho Rose Show: Noon to 5 p.m. in the Aspen Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. Presented by Idaho Rose Society. Free. 440-7826.
Comments