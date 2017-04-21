Plenty of gardening events planned in the Treasure Valley

Wednesday, April 19
All About Blueberries: 7 to 9 p.m. at Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. FarWest Nursery will discuss how to successfully grow blueberries in the Treasure Valley. Free. 972-8317.
Thursday, April 20
What’s Eating My Vegetable Garden: 6:30 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Class on sustainable pest management for vegetable gardens class from Sierra Laverty, IBG vegetable gardener. Learn how to: spot the difference between insect, viral, bacterial and fungal damage and diseases, identify common Treasure Valley pests, and create your sustainable management plan. $20 general, $15 IBG members. Register: 343-8649.
Saturday, April 22
Arbor Day Celebration in the Japanese Garden: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario, Ore. The garden committee will be presenting plans for growing the garden. Come and spend the day working on edging, weeding, planting new plants, setting drip sprinklers and more. (541) 889-8191.
Tomatoes: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Doreen will share her tips and secrets for healthy plants and bountiful harvests, favorite heirloom selections, good choices for preserving and, of course, the best types for making salsa. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Earth Day Essentials: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Hey There Pollinator: How to Attract Native Pollinators; Get Xerius: Water and Firewise Gardens; Get the Mix Right: Soil Amendments; Planting Perfection: Best Practices. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Wednesday, April 26
Hypertufa Pot (Part 1 of 2): 6 p.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. In this two-part class, Rebecca Needles, of the Idaho Botanical Garden, will show how to create a Hypertufa pot. Part one of this class you will form your pot. Part two is a few weeks later, which allows your pot to cure. In part two, you get to put soil and plants in your creation. $40. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Saturday, April 29
U of I Master Gardener Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to noon at the University of Idaho Ada County Extension Office, 5880 Glenwood St., Boise. 287-5900.
Blueberries: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Dennis Fix, owner of FarWest, will teach how to grow blueberries in Idaho. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Idaho Native Plant Society sale: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MK Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. idahonativeplants.org/pahove.
Raised Bed Gardening: 1 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Tamara Micone, U of I advanced master gardener, will discuss topics of soil choices, watering, planting for increased yield, and how to clean up at the end of season so the bed is prepped for the next growing season. $17 general, $12 IBG members. Register: 343-8649.
Saturday, May 6
Ada Gardeners Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to noon at 10080 W. Secreteriat St., Boise.
Catholic Women’s League of St. Paul’s Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 510 W. Roosevelt Ave., Nampa. Proceeds will be donated to the parish project of building a new events center. 899-7000.
Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7
Treasure Valley Orchid Society Orchid Show and Sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hilton Garden Inn, 7699 Spectrum St., Boise. Judged show and sale; workshops. $4 admission, free for children younger than 12. 939-1740, treasurevalleyorchidsociety.org.
Thursday, May 11
Idaho Botanical Garden Plant Sale for members: 4 to 7 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Friday, May 12
National Public Gardens Day: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Any leftover plants from the members-only plant sale on Thursday, May 11, will be available. Free admission. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Saturday, June 17
Idaho Rose Show: Noon to 5 p.m. in the Aspen Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. Presented by Idaho Rose Society. Free. 440-7826.
