Gardening calendar

Wednesday, March 29
Tree problems: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Debbie Cook, city arborist. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Saturday, April 1
Table Grapes: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Tom Elias, founding member of the Snake River Table Grape Growers Association, presents a class on planting, training, and pruning grapes. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Orchid Basics: 1 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Janet Crist, member of Treasure Valley Orchid Society and American Orchid Society, will introduce you to the rewarding pastime of growing these extraordinary plants with an emphasis on how to encourage them to bloom year after year. $17 general, $12 IBG members. Register: 343-8649.
Wednesday, April 5
Lawn and irrigation: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Dave Beck, who is responsible for the care and maintenance of more than 300 acres of turf in city parks. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Small Footprint Gardens: 6 p.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Get ideas for gardening or landscaping a small space. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Saturday, April 8
Welcome to Boise Gardening: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Doreen will take you down the path of basic tips for successful planting and growing in our climate and soil. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Kick off Your Outdoor Pantry: Cool Season Veggies: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Get your garden, tools, timing and tricks you need to start your spring veggie garden early and maximize your success with edibles. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Raised Bed Gardening: 1 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Tamara Micone, U of I advanced master gardener, will discuss topics of soil choices, watering, planting for increased yield, and how to clean up at the end of season so the bed is prepped for the next growing season. $17 general, $12 IBG members. Register: 343-8649.
Tuesday, April 11
Get Outside: Landscaping with Native Plants: 7 to 8 p.m. at Boise Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. Get inspiration and tips for landscaping with native plants from Ann DeBolt, member of the Idaho Native Plant Society and botanist at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Free. 972-8340.
Tuesdays, April 11-May 23
Master Food Safety Advisor — Learn or Enhance Your Food Preservation Skills: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at University of Idaho, Ada County Extension, 5880 Glenwood St., Boise. Seven-week course includes course topics: Canning Acid Foods (Fruits and Tomatoes); Canning Low-Acid Foods (Meats and Vegetables); Jams, Jellies, and Preserves; Pickling; Dehydration; Food Safety; Freezing Methods. $140. Email ada@uidaho.edu or call 287-5900.
Wednesday, April 12
Landscape Design: 6 p.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Introduction to design of gardens and outdoor living spaces. Learn the basic principles of landscape design — form, function, flow, aesthetics — and apply those principles to the process of designing a new outdoor garden room. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Roses and landscape: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Andrea Wurtz, master gardener and certified landscape technician. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Saturday, April 15
Chip Carved Gourd Birdhouse Workshop: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Alan Sweeney and Duane Langworthy, Idaho Gourd Society, will help you create a unique, one-of-a-kind home for feathered friends. $40 general, $35 IBG members. Register: 343-8649.
Spring Wall Basket: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Bring your gloves and create a beautiful spring basket to hang on a wall, just in time for Easter. $30, includes all materials. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Building Bodacious Borders: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Techniques to design a layered flower bed with structure, color and year round interest. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Thursday, April 20
What’s Eating My Vegetable Garden: 6:30 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Class on sustainable pest management for vegetable gardens class from Sierra Laverty, IBG vegetable gardener. Learn how to: spot the difference between insect, viral, bacterial and fungal damage and diseases, identify common Treasure Valley pests, and create your sustainable management plan. $20 general, $15 IBG members. Register: 343-8649.
Saturday, April 22
Tomatoes: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Doreen will share her tips and secrets for healthy plants and bountiful harvests, favorite heirloom selections, good choices for preserving and, of course, the best types for making salsa. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Earth Day Essentials: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Hey There Pollinator: How to Attract Native Pollinators; Get Xerius: Water and Firewise Gardens; Get the Mix Right: Soil Amendments; Planting Perfection: Best Practices. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Wednesday, April 26
Hypertufa Pot (Part 1 of 2): 6 p.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. In this two-part class, Rebecca Needles, of the Idaho Botanical Garden, will show how to create a Hypertufa pot. Part one of this class you will form your pot. Part two is a few weeks later, which allows your pot to cure. In part two, you get to put soil and plants in your creation. $40. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Saturday, April 29
Blueberries: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Dennis Fix, owner of FarWest, will teach how to grow blueberries in Idaho. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Idaho Native Plant Society sale: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MK Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. idahonativeplants.org/pahove.
Raised Bed Gardening: 1 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Tamara Micone, U of I advanced master gardener, will discuss topics of soil choices, watering, planting for increased yield, and how to clean up at the end of season so the bed is prepped for the next growing season. $17 general, $12 IBG members. Register: 343-8649.
Saturday, May 6
Ada Gardeners Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to noon at 10080 W. Secreteriat St., Boise.
Thursday, May 11
Idaho Botanical Garden Plant Sale for members: 4 to 7 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Friday, May 12
National Public Gardens Day: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Any leftover plants from the members-only plant sale on Thursday, May 11, will be available. Free admission. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
