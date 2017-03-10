Dig in: Treasure Valley resources to help you with your lawn and garden this season

Check out a show
▪ The 46th annual Boise Spring Home Show brings 200 vendors that will fill all three of Expo Idaho’s buildings with products, expertise and information on a variety of home improvement projects.
You’ll also find experts who can help you with your kitchen remodel or update as well as provide advice on other improvements such as installing solar panels.
5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19; Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Boise. $5 general, $4 for 62 and older, free for 12 and younger. BoiseSpring HomeShow.com.
▪ The 21st annual Boise Flower and Garden Show will brim with bulbs and perennials to plant, exotic orchids to admire, yard and patio art, garden designs and more — everything you need to get your spring growing.
You can see the large landscape display in the Boise Centre’s entry, the Boise Bonsai Society’s annual display of miniature arrangements and the juried show from the Ada Gardeners Garden Club.
Plus, find a bevy of seminars and workshops to help you tackle your garden projects with success. This year’s featured speaker is “Handmade Garden Projects” author Lorene Edwards Forkner.
You can enjoy the lobby garden display at Friday Music Night with folk duo Blaze and Kelly, and wine nights with 3 Horse Ranch ($10) on Friday and Saturday.
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 24-25; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. $8 general, $3 ages 12-17, free for 12 and younger. GardenShowBoise.com.
Getting started
See our gardening calendar on page 3 of this section for a month-to-month list of gardening chores and other advice. A couple of critical tips:
▪ First, you need a plan for the season. What do you want to grow? Where’s the best space in your yard for growing it? Map it out. Seek out expert help if necessary. Most of our local gardening stores have customer-service reps who are happy to share advice.
▪ And, obviously, the Internet has an abundance of information. At IdahoStatesman.com/ gardening, for instance, you can watch a series of gardening videos that offer advice on everything from seed starting to spiders. Statesman journalist Katy Moeller and Treasure Valley Master Gardener and co-host of the River Mornings radio show (94.9 FM the River) Debbie Courson Smith put together these informative sessions. There are lots of other resources on the Statesman site, including past columns from Margaret Lauterbach and more.
▪ When picking plants, remember to choose plants suitable to our region or USDA plant hardiness zone. The Treasure Valley area usually ranges from USDA Zone 5 to 7, so pick plants that are hardy in those zones.
Visit your local Extension offices in person and online
If you need answers to gardening and food preparation questions or pest and pesticide questions or want to take a master gardener class or other food- and family-related classes, check out a local University of Idaho Extension Office for help.
Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.
▪ Ada: 5880 Glenwood St., Boise, 287-5900, email: ada@uidaho.edu
▪ Canyon: 501 Main St., Caldwell, 459-6003, email: canyon@uidaho.edu
Visit them online at uidaho.edu/extension/ ada; uidaho.edu/exten sion/canyon; web.cals. uidaho.edu/idahogardens; and uidaho.edu/extension.
The county Extension offices provide a wealth of information through their websites. There is a lot of Idaho-specific information for landscaping and gardening as well as links to information from across the nation. For an easy tip sheet to help plan your garden, visit this link from the Michigan State Extension: migarden.msu. edu/uploads/files/ gardenPlanning.pdf.
Some resources
Idaho Botanical Garden: 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Idaho BotanicalGarden.org.
Idaho Water Garden & Koi Society: iwgks.org
Suez (Boise-area water company): Find conservation resources online at mysuezwater.com; tour a low-water demonstration garden in-season at its headquarters at 8248 W. Victory Road in Boise.
Boise Urban Garden School: Programs for kids and more (www.boise urbangardenschool.org).
Garden clubs: The Garden Clubs of Idaho website (gcii.org) has information about the state group but also contacts for local chapters. The Idaho Native Plant Society (idahonativeplants.org) welcomes new members.
Idaho Capitol grounds: In the growing season, it’s a good place to get “waterwise” ideas.
Boise community gardens: Learn more at letsmoveboise.com/ community-gardens and parks.cityofboise.org/ media/1167513/Comm unity-Gardens-Labels.pdf.
