Treasure Valley gardening classes include help with fruit pruning

Thursday, March 9
Fruit tree pruning: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Matt Perkins, city arborist and forestry specialist. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Raising backyard chickens with Gretchen Anderson: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Caldwell Public Library, 1010 Dearbon St. 459-3242.
Saturday, March 11
Fruit Tree Basics: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Learn the best varieties for our area as well as proper planting and pruning methods with Katherine. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Tuesday, March 14, and Thursday, March 16
Tree pruning: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Dennis Matlock, city arborist. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Wednesday, March 15
Terrariums/Fairy Gardens: 6 p.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Marianne, our custom potting expert, will teach the class on making a mini garden. $30, includes container, soil, plants and natural embellishments. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Saturday, March 18
Eat Your Leafy Greens Containers: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Doreen, our head grower, will show how to plant up a leafy greens salad bowl in this edible growing class. $25, includes materials. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Gardens to Dine For: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Designing gardens for entertaining and relaxing. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Wednesday, March 22
Tree selection and planting: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Ryan Rodgers, city arborist and nursery specialist with the Laura Moore Cunningham Arboretum. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Friday-Sunday, March 24-26
Boise Flower and Garden Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Shop for the latest in landscape design, garden art and decor, yard furniture, plants, decks, greenhouse, more. Also, display gardens, seminars, orchid and bonsai displays, wine nights, a silent auction. $8 general, $3 children 12-17, free for under 12. gardenshowboise.com.
Saturday, March 25
Bountiful Berries: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Tom Elias, founding member of the Snake River Table Grape Growers Association, will introduce some of the best berry varieties for our area. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Wednesday, March 29
Tree problems: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Debbie Cook, city arborist. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Saturday, April 1
Table Grapes: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Tom Elias, founding member of the Snake River Table Grape Growers Association, presents a class on planting, training, and pruning grapes. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Wednesday, April 5
Lawn and irrigation: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Dave Beck, who is responsible for the care and maintenance of more than 300 acres of turf in city parks. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Small Footprint Gardens: 6 p.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Get ideas for gardening or landscaping a small space. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Saturday, April 8
Welcome to Boise Gardening: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Doreen will take you down the path of basic tips for successful planting and growing in our climate and soil. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Kick off Your Outdoor Pantry: Cool Season Veggies: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Get your garden, tools, timing and tricks you need to start your spring veggie garden early and maximize your success with edibles. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Wednesday, April 12
Landscape Design: 6 p.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Introduction to design of gardens and outdoor living spaces. Learn the basic principles of landscape design — form, function, flow, aesthetics — and apply those principles to the process of designing a new outdoor garden room. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Roses and landscape: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Andrea Wurtz, master gardener and certified landscape technician. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Saturday, April 15
Spring Wall Basket: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Bring your gloves and create a beautiful spring basket to hang on a wall, just in time for Easter. $30, includes all materials. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Building Bodacious Borders: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Techniques to design a layered flower bed with structure, color and year round interest. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Saturday, April 22
Tomatoes: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Doreen will share her tips and secrets for healthy plants and bountiful harvests, favorite heirloom selections, good choices for preserving and, of course, the best types for making salsa. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Earth Day Essentials: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Hey There Pollinator: How to Attract Native Pollinators; Get Xerius: Water and Firewise Gardens; Get the Mix Right: Soil Amendments; Planting Perfection: Best Practices. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Wednesday, April 26
Hypertufa Pot (Part 1 of 2): 6 p.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. In this two-part class, Rebecca Needles, of the Idaho Botanical Garden, will show how to create a Hypertufa pot. Part one of this class you will form your pot. Part two is a few weeks later, which allows your pot to cure. In part two, you get to put soil and plants in your creation. $40. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Saturday, April 29
Blueberries: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Dennis Fix, owner of FarWest, will teach how to grow blueberries in Idaho. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
