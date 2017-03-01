Gardening classes include the care of succulents

Saturday, March 4
Succulent Container: 10 a.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Learn how to care for your succulents and make a planted succulent container with Rhonda. $30, includes container, plants and soil. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Wednesday, March 8
Low Water Landscape Design: 5:30 p.m. at FarWest Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Lindsay, FarWest Landscape designer, shows how to use plants that can be visually pleasing and require less water once established. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. farwestgardencenter.net.
Thursday, March 9
Fruit tree pruning: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Matt Perkins, city arborist and forestry specialist with the Laura Moore Cunningham City Arboretum. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Raising backyard chickens with Gretchen Anderson: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Caldwell Public Library, 1010 Dearbon St. 459-3242.
Tuesday, March 14, and Thursday, March 16
Tree pruning: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Dennis Matlock, city arborist. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Saturday, March 18
Gardens to Dine For: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Designing gardens for entertaining and relaxing. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Wednesday, March 22
Tree selection and planting: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Ryan Rodgers, city arborist and nursery specialist with the Laura Moore Cunningham Arboretum. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Friday-Sunday, March 24-26
Boise Flower and Garden Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Shop for the latest in landscape design, garden art and decor, yard furniture, plants, decks, greenhouse, more. Also, display gardens, seminars, orchid and bonsai displays, wine nights, a silent auction. $8 general, $3 children 12-17, free for under 12. gardenshowboise.com.
Wednesday, March 29
Tree problems: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Debbie Cook, city arborist. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Wednesday, April 5
Lawn and irrigation: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Dave Beck, who is responsible for the care and maintenance of more than 300 acres of turf in city parks. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Saturday, April 8
Kick off Your Outdoor Pantry: Cool Season Veggies: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Get your garden, tools, timing and tricks you need to start your spring veggie garden early and maximize your success with edibles. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Wednesday, April 12
Roses and landscape: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Andrea Wurtz, master gardener and certified landscape technician. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Saturday, April 15
Building Bodacious Borders: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Techniques to design a layered flower bed with structure, color and year round interest. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
Saturday, April 22
Earth Day Essentials: 11 a.m. at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Hey There Pollinator: How to Attract Native Pollinators; Get Xerius: Water and Firewise Gardens; Get the Mix Right: Soil Amendments; Planting Perfection: Best Practices. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com.
