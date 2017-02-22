Upcoming Treasure Valley gardening events are all about trees

Tuesday, Feb. 28
Tree biology: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Gary Moen, an arborist and professor emeritus at Boise State University. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Wednesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 9
Fruit tree pruning: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Matt Perkins, Boise city arborist. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Tuesday, March 14, and Thursday, March 16
Tree pruning: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Dennis Matlock, a Boise City arborist. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Wednesday, March 22
Tree selection and planting: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Ryan Rodgers, a Boise city arborist and manager of the Laura Moore Cunningham Arboretum. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Friday-Sunday, March 24-26
Boise Flower and Garden Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 24-25 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26 at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Shop for the latest in landscape design, garden art and decor, yard furniture, plants, decks, greenhouse, more. Also, display gardens, seminars, orchid and bonsai displays, wine nights, a silent auction. $8 general, $3 children 12-17, free for under 12. gardenshowboise.com.
Wednesday, March 29
Tree problems: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Debbie Cook, a Boise city arborist. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Wednesday, April 5
Lawn and irrigation: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Dave Beck, who is responsible for the care and maintenance of more than 300 acres of turf in city parks. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Wednesday, April 12
Roses and landscape: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Andrea Wurtz, master gardener and certified landscape technician. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
