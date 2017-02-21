Garden prep 101: Free classes and more to get you ready for the green season

You can be a garden expert (almost) in time for the first day of spring, March 21 and the last average frost day of the year, May10.
Check out these free offerings from the experts:
Free garden classes
SUEZ, University of Idaho Extension, the Idaho Botanical Garden and the City of Boise: All classes take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Library! at Cole & Ustick, 7557 W. Ustick Road in Boise.
Wednesday, Feb. 22: Lean, Mean and Green: Successful Low Water Landscape Maintenance with Catherine Chertudi from the City of Boise
Thursday, Feb. 23: Native Plants for Treasure Valley Landscapes with Ann DeBolt from the Idaho Botanical Garden
Wednesday, March 1: Soil Improvement and Planting Success with Susan Bell from the University of Idaho Extension
Thursday, March 2: Designing a Water Conserving Landscape with Susan Bell from the University of Idaho Extension.
Register at landscape@suez-na.com or call 208-362-7336.
Far West Garden Center: West, 5728 W. State St. in Boise. Pre-register for both classes to save your spot as space is limited: 208-853-4000.
Wednesday, Feb. 22: Lawn Care 101, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25: Pruning, 10 to 11 a.m. Learn the proper way to prune for healthy and beautiful plants. Bring your tools or drop off and Far West will sharpen them. $5/$10 cash only.
Free seed swap
Seedy Saturday at Edwards: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 26 at Edwards Greenhouse, 4106 Sand Creek St. Join Casey O’Leary from Snake River Seed Cooperative to learn about seed harvest and saving: 11 a.m.: Swap for those with seeds to share; 11:30 a.m.: Seed Saving 101 class; 12:30 p.m.: Seed Saving 102 class; 12:30 p.m.: Open seed swap for everyone with or without seeds to share. For more information or to volunteer, call 208-284-3712 or write info@snakeriverseeds.com.
Love roses? Here’s a perfect voluntneer opportunity
The Julia Davis Park Rose Garden has been delighting visitors since it opened in 1935. Boise Parks and Rec seeks volunteers to commit to working in the garden one morning each week through the summer. Garden tasks include weeding, trimming dead flower heads, fence painting, trash and debris removal and other rose-related jobs as needed.
Boise Parks and Rec staff will hold work sessions on Wednesdays, from 8 to 11 a.m. from mid-March through mid-September. Although some knowledge of plant care is desired, gardeners of all skills and knowledge levels are welcome. City staff will provide direction and training for anyone who is interested in lending a hand. Contact Jerry Pugh, community programs coordinator at 208-608-7617 or jpugh@cityofboise.org to sign up.
Do you know of other free garden educational events and opportunities in the Treasure Valley? Let us know for this ongoing listing. Email reporter Anna Webb at awebb@idahostatesman.com.
