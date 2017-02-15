The Treasure Valley gardening calendar of events is filling up

Thursday, Feb. 16
Grape growing: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Danny Trevett, who manages the horticultural care and maintenance of Esther Simplot Park. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Rethinking Idaho Landscapes Symposium: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Special Events Center, Boise State University. Keynote speaker is Mike Bone of the Denver Botanic Garden. $45 general, $35 Idaho Botanical Garden members and University of Idaho Master Gardeners. Register: 343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Gardening 101: 7 to 9 p.m. at Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. The ins and outs of growing your best garden ever with resident expert Doreen Guenther.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Organic gardening: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Naomi Davenport, garden specialist at Boise Urban Garden School. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Tree biology: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Boise Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Gary Moen, an arborist and professor emeritus at Boise State University. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Wednesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 9
Fruit tree pruning: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Boise Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Matt Perkins, Boise city arborist. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Tuesday, March 14, and Thursday, March 16
Tree pruning: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Boise Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Dennis Matlock, a Boise City arborist. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Wednesday, March 22
Tree selection and planting: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Boise Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Ryan Rodgers, a Boise city arborist and manager of the Laura Moore Cunningham Arboretum. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Friday-Sunday, March 24-26
Boise Flower and Garden Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 24-25 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26 at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Shop for the latest in landscape design, garden art and decor, yard furniture, plants, decks, greenhouse, more. Also, display gardens, seminars, orchid and bonsai displays, wine nights, a silent auction. $8 general, $3 children 12-17, free for under 12. gardenshowboise.com.
Wednesday, March 29
Tree problems: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Boise Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Debbie Cook, a Boise city arborist. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Wednesday, April 5
Lawn and irrigation: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Boise Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Dave Beck, who is responsible for the care and maintenance of more than 300 acres of turf in city parks. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
Wednesday, April 12
Roses and landscape: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Boise Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. With Andrea Wurtz, master gardener and certified landscape technician. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
