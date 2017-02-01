Rethink Idaho landscaping at symposium

1:34 Signing day morning at Boise State Pause

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

2:16 Idahoans who support Trump talk about immigration ban, protests

2:01 James Reid is never afraid of the big moment

1:47 Teen organizers of Boise's Women's March reflect on high turnout

2:23 Highlights of Trump inauguration

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

2:15 Boiseans from Iraq say they're afraid and heartbroken after Trump executive order

2:55 Welcoming city proclamation a 're-affirmation of who we are,' council, mayor say