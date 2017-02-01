Narcissus is an official trumpeter of spring

Daffodils prefer sunny locations, although open shade will not prove to be a big detriment. For best naturalization plant your bulbs in a well-drained area. Raised beds rich in organic matter are perfect for combining pansies and daffodils. Plant the bulbs about twice as deep as they are tall, 5 to 6 inches for large bulbs and 3 to 5 inches deep for smaller ones. Spacing 6- to- 8 inches apart will allow for increasing in size before crowding.
One of the biggest mistakes gardeners make in growing daffodils is cutting the foliage after the flowers have diminished. The leaves are vital to next year’s bloom. Leave them growing as long as possible or at least eight weeks. I’m proud to say our high visibility location let the daffodils grow until the foliage disappeared on its own. The result has been an amazing stand getting not only naturalized but increasing in size.
I would be remiss if I didn’t urge you to grow the daffodil in mixed containers as well. The containers with pansies, violas, dianthus will become like a spring crescendo of floral beauty. Visit a public garden in your area this spring and seek out the best narcissus for your area you'll enjoy the beauty for years to come.
