Find remodeling inspiration at this weekend’s show, plus peek at a stunning Boise remodel

Dreaming of your dream home? It’s possible that you already live there — you just need to make your dream come true with some remodeling help.
The transformation of Darrell and Rebecca Hancock’s 1990s-era Treasure Valley home is a perfect example of what inspires homeowners to head to this weekend’s 17th annual Idaho Remodeling & Design Show at the Boise Centre.
“It was fun to see the whole house change for them,” said Chris Keilty, who owns Keilty Remodeling with her husband, Bill. Well-known in the Treasure Valley remodeling community for more than 25 years, Keilty Remodeling’s reputation has seen more than 60 repeat clients over the past dozen years.
The work done by Keilty Remodeling to the Hancock house totally reshaped the personality of their home.
“It was like three times as expensive as we thought it would be, but I would spend that money again and again and again, just because it makes me feel peaceful and calm,” Rebecca Hancock said. “When we got our house paid off, I started saving money. And then I went through the whole house and wrote down everything that bothered me.”
“(Bill Keilty) came up with about five different plans, and we picked the one we liked the best, and he made it happen,” she said.
Looking at the before and after photos, one can almost wonder if it is the same home. The kitchen remodel involved the removal of a pantry and a hallway. While at first it might seem like removing a pantry would create less storage, the final design allowed for a kitchen island and more pantry space — even a microwave hidden in a drawer that pops out at the touch of a button.
“A lot of time those small pantries are unusable, because you can’t really get to things,” Chris Keilty said. “So we put in pantry cabinets that have pullout drawers, and now everything is a lot more accessible. The hallway was just wasted space between the two rooms, and we really wanted to have a large island in there. And there wasn’t any way to achieve that without removing the wall.”
“The wow part would have to be the island in the kitchen,” Hancock said. “I just want to hug it.”
The family room/entertainment center was totally flipped around, with the removal of a window and new stone around the fireplace, along with cabinets that matched those in the kitchen. More light was also brought into the room. The master bath also got a major facelift, creating more space and usability, as well as the master bedroom, which also got a makeover. Other touches around the house include lighting in the piano room, new crown molding and a staircase makeover.
We have friends who have the exact same house, the same floor plan, and now every time they come here, they feel like we’re in House Beautiful, like we’re in a magazine.
Rebecca Hancock
Hancock also credits Angela Incelli of Les Bois Interior Design for her guidance with the furnishing choices. Incelli worked closely with the Hancocks to help make all the elements come together.
“We ended up retaining her to also replace all the furniture,” Hancock said. “Everywhere I look, I just feel happy.”
This three-month-plus project had an added benefit for Chris and Bill Keilty.
“The Hancocks’ project inspired us to finally do our own home remodel, which included the kitchen/main floor and upstairs,” she said. “Now we have a true understanding of what our clients go through.”
Is it your turn?
The annual Idaho Remodeling & Design Show on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, is a good place to start growing your own ideas for your own home remodel.
Kitchen and bathroom renovations, along with room additions, are always popular improvement projects, and, with more than 130 exhibits and local design experts, you’re going to walk away with a lot of real ideas. There are also many seminars where you can learn more on specific topics.
It’s also a good way to check out some of the latest trends. Some of the current trends, for example, include windows with more glass and less frame, seamless countertops and seamless showers, said Troy Stone of Wood Windows Inc. Stone is also the president of NARI of Idaho (National Association of the Remodeling Industry).
He also said that people are going for darker colors.“There is a lot of black exterior and black interior going on,” Stone said.
You can see from the photos of the Hancock remodel how darker colors were used in the kitchen remodel, and it works in a very classy, elegant way.
Then again, there is nothing hard and fast about trends.
“A lot of people are going with the white kitchens again,” Keilty said. “It just depends on the house, too. Some may not lend themselves toward a white kitchen look.”
The Hancocks’ ’90s home, for example, lent itself to the darker style.
“If you look on Houzz.com (the popular design website) and other places, you’ll see a lot of white kitchens,” Keilty said. “But several of our clients have gone for the darker cabinets with the lighter countertops. They’re just not interested in going for that white look. They ding up a little bit more, and they show the dirt a little bit more than the dark cabinets. It’s the customer’s preference. We’ve only done a couple light kitchens. Most of our clients are going towards the darker cabinets.”
This show is also an opportunity to meet some of the remodelers and their teams face-to-face. You are not taking your specific project to them; you are there to see if someone has done recent projects similar to yours, and you are looking to see if your personalities work together.
“Remodeling is about trust, from both sides,” Keilty said. “It’s about developing a relationship.”
“Who best fits everybody’s project is determined by that customer and who they get along with and who they trust,” Stone said. “I’ve probably said it a dozen times: People work with people they like. Find somebody you like, because you’re going to be working with them a long time. And it’s not just the owner you’re going to be working with. Meet the people you’re going to be working with.”
And don’t get too overwhelmed by the possibilities. When you go to these kinds of shows, use them to kickstart your ideas and move a little bit closer to your own wants and needs.
“Not every project has to be a million-dollar bathroom,” Keilty said.
Dusty Parnell is a freelance print, radio and print journalist who has been working in the Treasure Valley for about 30 years.
17th annual Idaho Remodeling & Design Show
This two-day event at the Boise Centre is full of ideas, exhibits and seminars.
▪ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The Boise Centre is at 850 W Front St. in Downtown Boise.
▪ Admission price: $5, children 12 and under free. Show coupons for $1 off admission are available at www.ibleventsinc.com and in the Saturday, Jan. 28, Idaho Statesman on page 9A.
There are several seminars, including “What’s Trending in Kitchens for 2017?” “The 7 Pitfalls of Remodeling & How to Avoid Them,” “The Four Major Types of Remodels — Gut, Add, Reconfigure or Open Up?” “Mini-Makeovers,” plus presentations on antiques, flooring and doors and windows.
Check the schedule at ibleventsinc.com for seminar times and more information. The show is produced by IBL Events.
Headed to the show? Here’s some advice
Go in with an open mind, yet be prepared to ask pointed questions.
That’s the advice from Troy Stone, the President of NARI of Idaho (National Association of the Remodeling Industry). He’s also a sales associate with Wood Windows Inc.
There are a couple of ways to approach the Remodeling & Design Show. If you are in the early stages, use the show to get some ideas and ask questions.
Meet some remodelers to gauge their fit with you and your project. (Without seeing your house, no one is going to be able to tell you how much your remodel project is going to cost, so don’t expect that.)
“If you’re planning on doing a remodel within the next six months to a year, then you should do some preparation before you go,” Stone said.
Research could be anything from grabbing ideas off of Houzz.com or Pinterest, or it could mean looking more closely at specific materials, products or remodelers.
“Every company in that show has a specific thing that they specialize in, that maybe nobody else does,” Stone said. “So every question you ask is going to be answered with an answer that benefits that company.”
Keep that in mind while having that open mind, and it should be a fun, inspirational show.
Local resources
To contact Keilty Remodeling, call 378-1168 or visit the website at keiltyremodeling.com.
To contact Les Bois Interior Design (Angela Incelli), call 870-4718 or visit lesboisinteriordesign.com.
NARI of Idaho’s website has lots of tips and advice for choosing and picking a remodeling firm: nariofidaho.org
